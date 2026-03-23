PAL updates status of Middle East flights

MANILA, 24 March 2026: Philippine Airlines has confirmed the suspension of flights from Manila to Doha (DOH) and Dubai (DXB) until 30 April 2026 due to the Iran war and drone and missile attacks on the Gulf countries.

The suspension came into effect on 20 March and ends on 30 April, except for PR 685, which ends on 1 May.

PR 658 Manila-Dubai

PR 659 Dubai-Manila

PR 684 Manila-Doha

PR 685 Doha-Manila

The precautionary measure is being taken considering the security situation affecting parts of the Middle East and the resulting operational uncertainties in certain regional airspace corridors and airport operations.

PAL continues to closely monitor developments and coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to determine when normal operations can safely resume.

Assistance for affected passengers

Passengers with affected bookings may avail themselves of the following options:

• Free rebooking once flights resume

• Conversion of tickets into travel credits for future use

• Full refunds, in accordance with applicable policies

PAL’s customer service teams are actively assisting passengers through our website, contact centre, and ticket offices.

(Source: PAL travel advisory)