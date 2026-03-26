Radisson reports strong growth in 2025

SINGAPORE, 27 March 2026: Radisson Hotel Group closed 2025 with more than 272 new hotel signings and openings, reinforcing its position as a leading, owner-centric hospitality group, while leveraging its successful momentum to accelerate into more relevant growth.

Throughout the year, the group retained Radisson Blu as Europe’s largest upper-upscale brand, with a presence in 154 cities. It also continues to lead Europe’s resort segment, with Radisson Blu resorts spanning 27 destinations across the continent.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are grateful for the trust of our owners in our brands and our people. We create more opportunities and possibilities for our investors and guests across continents and segments, from midscale to lifestyle, luxury to resorts, and eventually crossing into alternative segments, said Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes. “The momentum that we achieved over the last few years, alongside the competence and grit of our leadership teams, will secure more growth, resilience and opportunities in 2026 and beyond.”

Global growth highlights in 2025

Southeast Asia Pacific (SEAP) continues to be a key engine of growth for Radisson Hotel Group, driven by strong owner demand, evolving travel patterns, and the rise of lifestyle and resort destinations across the region. The group is accelerating its expansion across Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Pacific, with a diversified pipeline.

Recent additions to the portfolio include ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals; Radisson RED Resort Mactan Cebu; Return to Paradise Resort Samoa, a member of Radisson Individuals; and Radisson Hotel Nusantara, alongside upcoming developments such as Radisson Blu Resort, Dong Mo Lake Hanoi.

In China, Radisson Hotel Group signed and opened 170 hotels during the year, bringing its pipeline to nearly 300 properties. Growth was concentrated in the mid- to upper mid-scale segments, driven by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, now the fastest-growing brand in the country.

India continued to stand out as one of the group’s most dynamic markets. Radisson Hotel Group crossed the milestone of 200 hotels in operation and under development. Backed by strong economic fundamentals, sustained owner confidence and robust domestic travel demand, India remains a cornerstone of the group’s long-term growth strategy.

Across EMEA, the group recorded around 70 signings and openings, with continued focus on Southern Europe, the UK, France, Germany, and Poland. Key highlights included the signings of The Medlock, a Radisson Blu Hotel, in partnership with Manchester City football club; Banke Opera Paris, a Radisson Collection Hotel; Radisson RED Bucharest Old Town; Radisson Serviced Apartments COY Sheikh Zayed City in Egypt; Prize by Radisson Osnabrück in Germany, the first Prize hotel with the new interior concept; and Radisson Oriente Hotel Barcelona.

(Source: Radisson Hotel Group)