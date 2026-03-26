Jetstar launches business class BidCash

SYDNEY, 27 March 2026: Jetstar has introduced a new upgrade bidding product that lets travellers make a cash bid for a Business Class seat on most of Jetstar’s Boeing 787 international flights.

The launch comes as the first of Jetstar’s 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliners nears the end of a major interior refit in Hong Kong, with 44 new Business Class seats fitted to the aircraft just last week.

Jetstar gives customers the chance to bid for Business seats from AUD180.

As part of the 787-cabin overhaul, Jetstar is more than doubling capacity in the business cabin in response to growing demand for premium seats on longer-haul flights – giving customers even more choice.

How BidCash works

Check your eligibility: eligible customers will receive an email invite to bid, or they can access the BidCash upgrade page directly at jetstar.com

Place your bid: customers can use the simple slider to choose their cash bid amount. There will be a minimum and maximum amount per route per person. For example, at launch, minimum bids on Jetstar’s Melbourne-Ho Chi Minh City route will start at AUD180.

Stay tuned: customers will receive an email before they fly, notifying them whether their bid has been accepted. Successful customers will receive an ‘offer successful’ email, and a new itinerary will be sent.

We are continuing to extend this new and exciting product to Qantas Frequent Flyer members. Coming soon, Qantas Frequent Flyers will be able to bid for Business Class upgrades using Qantas Points, including a Classic Upgrade Reward-style product and a Points Plus Pay offering that combines Qantas Points and cash.

The new 787 cabin

The first Jetstar 787s with refreshed interiors will soon re-enter service, with the brand-new business cabin more than doubling in size from 21 to 44 seats.

The cabin will feature all-new seating designed for comfort on longer international routes:

38-inch seat pitch, seven-inch recline, and 21-inch width

Six-way adjustable headrest and generous seat cushioning

Bi-fold in-arm tray tables with a cocktail table

Seat-back device holders with high-power dual USB-C charging points

Calf and footrests

The cabin upgrade programme will be rolled out across the entire 787 fleet over the next two years.

(Source: Jetstar)