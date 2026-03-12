Princess opens sales for 2028 World Cruise





SINGAPORE, 13 March 2026: Princess Cruises opens bookings for its 2028 World Cruise onboard Coral Princess, a 115-day, globe-spanning journey to 49 destinations across 24 countries, five continents and highlighting 39 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Departing 3 January 2028, the 115-day round-trip from Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles also includes Flexible World Cruise segment options ranging from 20 to 100 days, allowing travellers to tailor the journey to their schedules.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Coral Princess.

The 2,000 passenger-capacity Coral Princess will cross the Equator and International Date Line on this grand exploration covering 36,000 nautical miles. The itinerary transits the legendary Panama Canal before exploring the natural beauty and cultures of Hawaii and the South Pacific, including Samoa and Fiji. The voyage continues to Australia and New Zealand, showcasing iconic cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

Coral Princess then ventures across the Indian Ocean to island gems, including Mauritius and Réunion Island, before arriving in South Africa for an overnight stay in Cape Town and a special maiden call to Mossel Bay, a charming coastal town known for its stunning beaches and rich history. Mossel Bay is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring coastal caves that hold some of the earliest evidence of modern human behaviour, dating back more than 160,000 years.

Sailing north along Africa’s western coast, the journey continues into the Mediterranean with visits to Barcelona, Sicily, and the Adriatic Sea, including Dubrovnik, as well as Casablanca, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean back to North America.

(Source: Princess Cruises)