Explora marks triple milestone





SINGAPORE, 13 March 2026: Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, celebrated a triple milestone in the construction schedule for three of its next-generation ships earlier this week.

Held at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, Italy, senior executives of MSC Cruise Division and Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division marked three pivotal stages in the construction of the brand’s next-generation fleet: the Technical Launch (Float Out) of EXPLORA IV, the Coin Ceremony* for EXPLORA V, and the Steel Cutting of EXPLORA VI.

Photo credit: MSC.

This marks the third triple ceremony for Explora Journeys in just 18 months, reflecting the pace at which the brand’s six-ship fleet is taking shape. With two ships already sailing and EXPLORA III on track for delivery and launch in July 2026, four vessels are currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Genoa shipyard.

This triple event underscores Explora Journeys’ commitment to have six ultra-elegant ships on the water by 2028. For the first time, the entire Explora Journeys fleet now exists across different stages of development, reflecting the brand’s ability to deliver an ambitious vision at pace.

“For the first time, all six ships in our fleet are either in service or under construction — a defining moment as we bring the ‘Ocean State of Mind’ to life on an even greater scale,” said Explora Journeys President Anna Nash.

The EUR3.5 billion investment in Explora Journeys’ six-ship fleet represents a cornerstone of MSC Group’s broader commitment to the Italian maritime sector. When combined with the four MSC Cruises ships previously built by Fincantieri, the Group’s total investment in the shipyard reaches approximately EUR7 billion.

The momentum now turns to EXPLORA III, set to be delivered ahead of schedule this July. Following her delivery, she will embark on a Mediterranean Prelude Journey ahead of her Naming Ceremony on 1 August at MSC’s new cruise terminal in Barcelona.

EXPLORA IV and V are scheduled to enter service in 2027, and EXPLORA VI will follow in 2028.

*A maritime coin ceremony is a longstanding shipbuilding tradition where coins are placed under the keel or mast of a new vessel to bring luck, protection, and safe passage to the ship and its crew. It marks a major construction milestone, often occurring during the keel laying or when the mast is stepped.

(Source: MSC)