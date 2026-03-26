LANGKAWI, 27 March: Langkawi continues to cement its position as one of Asia’s most loved island destinations, most recently ranked among the Top 10 Best Islands in Asia in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards.

The recognition adds to a growing list of international accolades that consistently place Langkawi among the region’s top island destinations.

In 2025, Langkawi was also voted the #2 Top Island in Asia in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and featured among Asia-Pacific’s best island destinations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, reflecting the island’s continued appeal among international travellers for its scenery, nature, and experiences.

The island’s tourism growth reflects this continued appeal. In 2025, Langkawi recorded 3.2 million visitor arrivals and generated RM8.3 billion in tourism-related revenue, underscoring its growing appeal as a premier island destination in Southeast Asia. That same year, Langkawi welcomed 370,395 visitors from the United Kingdom and Europe, reaffirming the region’s importance as one of the island’s key long-haul markets.

While awards and rankings highlight Langkawi’s growing international recognition, what brings travellers back to the island year after year is something less measurable — space, nature, and a slower pace of travel that feels increasingly rare.

Unlike destinations built around crowds and packed itineraries, Langkawi offers travellers something different: quiet beaches, mangrove forests, rainforest-covered mountains, and long stretches of road where the journey itself becomes part of the experience. It is a destination that invites visitors to slow down rather than rush, to explore rather than tick off attractions.

Langkawi is also home to the Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark, the first UNESCO Global Geopark in Southeast Asia, recognised for its geological heritage, biodiversity, and conservation efforts across the Langkawi archipelago of 99 islands.

As travel trends continue shifting toward nature, wellness, and more meaningful travel experiences, Langkawi’s continued recognition across major international travel awards reflects a broader shift in what travellers are looking for today — not just destinations to visit, but places to reconnect, reset, and experience travel at a different pace. Rather than competing to be the busiest destination, Langkawi has quietly built a reputation as a destination defined not only by its landscapes but by how it makes people feel.

About Naturally Langkawi

Naturally, Langkawi is a story 550 million years in the making. It has a nature that is beautifully unique, wonderfully rare, and vastly accessible. It envelopes the 99 islands and the people who live there, creating a culture rich with stories as unique as the archipelago itself. A land steeped with captivating legends, myths and folklore as interesting as the people who tell them. It is a place full of diverse, incredible experiences where moments naturally become memories.

For more information on Langkawi’s attractions, visit: Naturally Langkawi.

(Source: Naturally Langkawi)