Air Premia reduces seats for improved pitch

SEOUL, 27 March 2026: Air Premia, Korea’s hybrid airline, is reducing the number of seats while expanding seat pitch to enhance passenger comfort on its B787-9 aircraft.

The airline announced that the economy-class seat pitch on aircraft HL8701 has been increased from 31 to 33 inches. Following the adjustment, the aircraft’s total seat capacity has been reduced from 344 to 326 seats, a decrease of 18 seats.

Photo credit: Air Premia.

The aircraft completed its seat reconfiguration in mid-March and entered service on 16 March. Passengers on flights operated by this aircraft will now experience the expanded seat pitch.

Air Premia has been continuously improving seat space to enhance comfort for passengers travelling on long-haul routes. In 2024, the airline also reconfigured two aircraft previously configured with 338 seats, reducing them to 320 seats while expanding economy-class seat pitch.

The airline is currently implementing sequential seat adjustments on aircraft configured with 344 seats, with plans to expand the economy class seat pitch on all aircraft to 33 inches or more this year.

Air Premia currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft, configured with 309 seats (three aircraft), 320 seats (two aircraft), 326 seats (two aircraft), and 344 seats (two aircraft). All aircraft except the 344-seat configuration currently have an economy-class seat pitch of 33 inches or greater.

(Source: Air Premia)