Air India bolsters domestic footprint





DELHI, 13 March 2026: Air India has announced additions to its domestic route network, effective Northern Winter Schedule 2026, strengthening connectivity to some of India’s iconic heritage and spiritual destinations.

Starting 25 October 2026, Air India will operate daily flights to Khajuraho, linking the city to Delhi and Varanasi. The airline will also operate direct daily flights between Mumbai and Jaisalmer, complementing its existing Delhi-Jaisalmer winter services and increasing frequency to Gaya from Delhi.

Photo credit: Air India. Khajuraho.

Khajuraho flights for tri-city tours

Air India’s new services are designed to boost connectivity and convenience for tourists exploring Khajuraho, renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed temples, and Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, in a single seamless trip. The new flights will operate daily on a triangular circuit with an alternating routing pattern, as follows, providing flexible options for travellers to prioritise their preferred order of visits to both destinations, while ensuring seamless connections via Delhi to destinations across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Delhi-Khajuraho-Varanasi has emerged as a sought-after tourist circuit for discerning travellers seeking deeper immersion in India’s spiritual and artistic legacy, combining Varanasi’s ancient ghats and storied bylanes with Khajuraho’s medieval temple structures.

Connecting Mumbai with Jaisalmer and boosting connectivity to Gaya

Air India’s new seasonal service between Mumbai and Jaisalmer, starting 25 October 2026, expands access to the popular destination in Rajasthan. This new route complements Air India’s existing daily Delhi-Jaisalmer flights and provides guests from western India direct connectivity to Jaisalmer during the peak winter tourism season.

Air India will add daily frequency between Delhi and Gaya this winter, offering both morning and afternoon departures in each direction, thus improving access and adding flexibility for travellers.

Connecting East-West via India

The new flights are timed to enable seamless onward connections for guests travelling from destinations across Europe (including the UK), Southeast Asia, and the Far East into Khajuraho, Varanasi, or Gaya. This will help to position these timeless Indian destinations more strongly on international itineraries.

The flights conveniently connect to and from destinations including but not limited to London (Heathrow), Birmingham, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Vienna, Zurich, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bali (Denpasar), Seoul (Incheon), Hong Kong, and Tokyo (Haneda).

Bookings open

The new flights are available for booking through all channels, including Air India’s official website, mobile app, and travel agents.

(Source: Air India)