BANGKOK, 30 March 2026: As Songkran approaches, Dusit Hotels and Resorts is inviting travellers to celebrate the season through a curated selection of stays across the country.

From lively city celebrations to unhurried coastal escapes, destinations across Thailand continue to draw travellers seeking a balance between festive energy and time to unwind. Within this context, Dusit’s properties offer distinct settings for experiencing the Thai New Year – whether through immersion in the celebrations or more relaxed, reflective stays.

Dusit Thani Bangkok,

In Bangkok, the reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok, a one-Michelin-Key hotel, provides a refined base for experiencing the energy of Songkran while maintaining a sense of calm above the city. Located near Silom, one of the capital’s most active festival areas, the hotel combines immediate access to celebrations with elevated comfort overlooking Lumpini Park.

A limited-time Songkran Escape in Bangkok package features a two-night stay with daily breakfast, a one-time Thai set dinner at Pavilion, and curated festive experiences, including access to the Songkran Feast in the Park event at Suan Dusit Arun Roof Park (13–14 April). Additional privileges include a Porsche transfer, cocktails at 1970 Bar, and a Songkran-themed welcome set.

Packages start from THB40,060++ for two nights in a Premier Room, with additional savings available for Dusit Gold members. The offer is available for bookings made until 13 April 2026, for stays between 11 and 19 April 2026.

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Along the Gulf of Thailand, Dusit Thani Hua Hin presents a more relaxed interpretation of the season. Set within expansive beachfront grounds, the resort offers an environment well-suited to longer stays and multi-generational travel. Seasonal programming includes traditional Thai dining experiences, open-air celebrations, and wellness-focused activities, as well as extended-stay options.

Under the Long Escape — Stay Longer, Save More offer, guests can save up to 15% on stays of four nights or more, with Dusit Gold members enjoying an additional 20% off. Rates start from THB2,601++ per night. The offer is available for bookings until 31 December 2026, for stays through 31 March 2027.

Dusit Thani Pattaya

For a livelier seaside setting, Dusit Thani Pattaya combines direct beachfront access with proximity to Pattaya’s key attractions. The property offers a dynamic mix of relaxation and activity, supported by a range of seasonal offers and additional privileges for direct bookings.

These include a limited-time Breakfast On Us offer, with daily breakfast available for bookings made by 19 April 2026 for stays through 31 July 2026. Dusit Gold members can also enjoy up to 25% off stays booked by 31 May 2026, valid for stays between 19 April and 30 September 2026. In addition, guests booking by 31 May 2026 via dusit.com receive a THB500 hotel credit per stay.

Across Thailand, Songkran remains a time centred on connection, bringing together families, friends, and communities. Through its distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, Dusit Hotels and Resorts continues to reflect this spirit by offering environments that support both celebration and relaxation, rooted in local culture and meaningful guest experiences.

Additional offers and seasonal experiences are available across Dusit’s properties in Thailand. For more information, visit dusit.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit Hotels & Resorts)