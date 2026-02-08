MUMBAI, INDIA, 9 February 2026: Sabah Tourism Board strengthened its engagement with the Indian market at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2026 last week, presenting a range of destination offerings, including the launch of its brand new Sabah North Borneo Cycling Paradise.

The cycling initiative was launched after the official opening of the Tourism Malaysia Pavilion at the Jio World Convention Centre on Thursday providing a platform to showcase niche and experiential travel products to the Indian market.

Consul General of Malaysia in Mumbai, Ahmad Zuwairi Yusoff (centre); Tourism Malaysia chairman, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy (2nd right); and STB deputy chief executive officer (product and research), Humphrey Ginibun (right), during the launching of Sabah North Borneo Cycling Paradise. Also pictured are Tourism Malaysia Asia-Africa senior director, Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi (2nd left) and Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai director, Noriah Jaafar (left).

Present at the launch were the Consul General of Malaysia in Mumbai, Ahmad Zuwairi Yusoff; Tourism Malaysia chairman, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy; Tourism Malaysia Asia-Africa senior director, Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi; Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai director, Noriah Jaafar; and STB deputy chief executive officer (product and research), Humphrey Ginibun.

The Sabah North Borneo Cycling Paradise previewed exciting cycling holiday routes at the OTM travel show, featuring a mix of coastal roads, highland scenery, rural towns, and local cultural experiences.

Sabah Tourism participated in OTM 2026 from 5 to 7 February, supporting broader tourism initiatives under Visit Malaysia 2026 and creating early momentum for Visit Sabah 2027 as the state continues to strengthen its international visibility.

At the Tourism Malaysia Pavilion, STB featured six Sabah-based tour operators and a resort partner at its booth, providing opportunities for networking, business discussions, and the showcasing of experiences ranging from adventure and nature tours to resort stays.

The participating companies were Borneo Trails Tours and Travel Sdn Bhd, Borneo Nature Tours, Borneo Sandakan Tours, Funholiday Tours and Travel Sdn Bhd, WB Tours and Travels Sdn Bhd, and Shangri-La Rasa Ria Resort.

Sabah continues to attract global travellers with its beaches, islands, resorts, diving opportunities, wildlife, and rich indigenous cultures.

The state had also gained recognition as a wedding destination for Indian couples before the pandemic.

Last year, arrivals from India grew by 21.1%, from 9,316 to 11,282, reflecting the market’s steady recovery and highlighting its importance to Sabah’s long-term tourism growth.

In terms of connectivity, Sabah is accessible from India via Singapore with 18 weekly flights to Kota Kinabalu, via Brunei with 9 weekly flights, or via Kuala Lumpur with 189 weekly connecting flights to Kota Kinabalu, 61 weekly flights to Tawau, and 34 weekly connecting flights to Sandakan.

Website: www.sabahtourism.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Sabah Tourism Board)