MUMBAI, INDIA, 9 February 2026: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) participated in the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2026, at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre last week, aligning with Malaysia’s national ambition to welcome 43 million international visitors under the VMY2026 campaign objectives.

India has been identified as a priority growth market, targeting 2 million arrivals, and Sarawak is positioning itself to contribute meaningfully to this national objective by pursuing sustained, quality growth from the Indian market.

Courtesy visit by The Honourable Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak to the Consulate General Malaysia Mumbai Office to meet with Consul General Mr. Ahmad Zuwairi Yusoff.

The Sarawak delegation was led by Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP); Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP); Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board; and Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board.

Their presence underscored Sarawak’s commitment to strengthening high-levelengagement with India’s travel trade and reinforcing long-term market confidence. Highlighting the significance of Sarawak’s participation, Dato Sri Abdul Karim delivered a keynote address as a panel speaker at OTM 2026, underscoring Sarawak’s leadership and readiness to respond to evolving outbound travel demand from India.

In addition, Dr Sharzede participated as a featured panellist at the OTM Forum session, “Beyond the Usual: Mapping Where Indian Travellers Will Go Next,” sharing insights on Sarawak’s destination readiness and product development strategies for the next wave of Indian travellers.

At OTM 2026, Sarawak positioned itself as a distinctive, experience-led destination, highlighting its core tourism pillars: Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF).

Emphasis was placed on immersive, nature-led, and heritage-rich experiences that resonate strongly with the Indian market, including iconic UNESCO World Heritage-listed attractions such as Mulu National Park and Niah National Park.

Before the official opening of OTM 2026, the Sarawak delegation, led by the Minister and MTCP entourage, conducted high-level visits to strengthen diplomatic and academic ties, including a courtesy call on the Consul General of Malaysia in Mumbai, Ahmad Zuwairi Yusoff.

This was followed by an academic partnership mission to Somaiya Vidyavihar University, in collaboration with UCSI University Sarawak Campus, to promote education tourism, a key niche segment in the Indian market. This collaboration aimed to establish academic benchmarks in hospitality, tourism, and culinary arts through faculty and student exchanges and joint research.

OTM 2026 served as a valuable platform to enhance Sarawak’s visibility in India, strengthen trade relationships and reinforce its positioning as Malaysia’s nature-led gateway to Borneo. These strategic engagements are expected to support the development of tailored itineraries, expand market access and drive sustained destination awareness across India as Malaysia prepares to welcome the world in 2026.

For more information on Sarawak tourism, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)