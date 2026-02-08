Air India Group displays cabin upgrades

GURUGRAM, India, 9 February 2026: Air India Group showcased the seats on Air India’s newly inducted Boeing 787-9 aircraft and Air India Express focused on its in-flight dining brand, Gourmair, during the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2026 that concluded on 7 February at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Air India focused on its elevated Business Class and Premium Economy seats on its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which are also available on Air India’s Airbus A350 widebody and narrowbody aircraft operating on domestic and short-haul international routes.

Photo credit: Air India Group. Premium Economy cabin in Air India’s B787-9.

OTM 2026 also marked Air India Express first appearance at the show, with the airline highlighting its rapidly expanding network of 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf Region. The presence highlights the airline’s growing connectivity, its newly inducted Boeing 737-8 line-fit aircraft featuring an enhanced cabin experience, and its new Gourmair hot meal offerings, delivered through interactive, engaging experiences for visitors.

The new Boeing 787-9 cabins on display at OTM 2026 will soon become the standard across the airline’s entire Boeing 787 fleet. In line with this, 26 of Air India’s legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft are progressively undergoing retrofits with the same new cabin interiors and entertainment systems. By the end of this year, nearly 60% of its widebody fleet will have the new look interiors.

