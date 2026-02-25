Holland America debuts longer South America voyages

SEATTLE, 26 February 2026: Travellers looking to explore South America and Antarctica in 2027 and 2028 will have more opportunities with Holland America Line’s upcoming season of extended voyages.

Starting earlier than in past years, the 2027/2028 season offers additional sailings and more ways to experience the region. All itineraries are 14 days or longer and are designed to showcase iconic landmarks and remote destinations.

Nieuw Amsterdam will make her debut in South America during the season, sailing on voyages ranging up to 41 days from October 2027 through March 2028. Guests will be able to take in Antarctica’s icy landscapes, the Amazon River, the Chilean Fjords and many of South America’s most celebrated ports.

Nieuw Amsterdam debuts in South America

Nieuw Amsterdam’s arrival in South America brings added capacity and an enhanced onboard experience to the region for the 2027–2028 season. The ship replaces Oosterdam and offers guests more stateroom and suite options along with a range of popular dining and enrichment venues.

The season begins with Holland America Line’s 26‑Day Inca Coast: Mexico & Latin America Legendary Voyage, an extended journey from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, sailing 7 October 2027, aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. The itinerary features overnights in Manta (Quito), Ecuador, and Callao (Lima), Peru. It includes calls across California, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Chile — providing rare opportunities such as crossing the Equator and visiting Machu Picchu, along with meaningful time in vibrant coastal cities.

Itinerary Highlights

28-Day Legendary Amazon Explorer (Zuiderdam, round-trip Fort Lauderdale, 6 January 2028): Sail deep into the heart of the Amazon rainforest, with overnight stays in Manaus and visits to Parintins, Alter do Chão, Santarém, Boca da Valeria and Caribbean gems like Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia.

17-Day Inca & Panama Canal Discovery: Lima Overnight (Nieuw Amsterdam, 21 March 2028): Cruise between San Antonio (Santiago) and Fort Lauderdale, taking in the modern wonders of the Panama Canal and diving deeply into Fuerte Amador (Panama City) and Callao (Lima)’s unique cultures and distinctive local charm during overnight stays.

(Source: Holland America)