Zurich names Asian travel team leaders

SINGAPORE, 26 February 2026: Zurich Cover‑More, a leading travel insurance and assistance provider and part of Zurich Insurance Group, has announced the appointment of Jon Ford as Head of Asia and Tricia Lim as Head of Commercial Operations and Delivery, Asia.

Ford, who is currently Head of Partnerships for Zurich APAC, will retain his existing role while taking on the additional responsibility of leading Zurich Cover-More’s Asia travel division.

Photo credit: Zurich Cover-More. Jon Ford as Head of Asia.

Based in Singapore, he will work with Matthew Reilly, Chief Operating Officer, Zurich APAC, and Donna Dorairajoo, Head of International, Zurich Cover‑More.

With more than 25 years of global business experience, Ford has held leadership roles across insurance, technology and consulting. He will lead Zurich Cover‑More’s sustainable growth agenda and partnership development across key Asian markets.

Previously, he was Vice President & Regional Head of Partnership Distribution with Chubb in Asia Pacific and, before that, led strategic regional partnerships for Accenture and Navitaire across Asia Pacific. He has worked with Zurich APAC since 2022.

Tricia Lim, Head of Commercial Operations and Delivery, Asia.

New Head of Commercial Operations and Delivery, Asia, Tricia Lim, will work with Ford to grow Zurich Cover-More’s travel business in Asia. She has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and travel industry and has been with Travel Guard in Asia for the past two-plus years.

In this role, she will take on expanded responsibilities, focusing on operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and platform and partnerships delivery across the region. She will ensure the maintenance of high standards of customer service and business continuity, and the sustainable scaling of operations for future growth.

These appointments reflect Zurich Cover-More’s commitment to growing the group’s travel business in Asia following the establishment of Zurich Cover-More as Zurich Group’s global travel business in late 2024 after Zurich acquired AIG’s Travel Guard business.

Zurich Cover-More is one of the world’s largest travel insurance and assistance providers and part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer. Its family of customer-facing brands include Travel Guard, Cover-More Travel Insurance, Travelex Insurance, Universal Assistance, World Travel Protection, Freely and Blue Insurance.

(Source: Zurich Cover-More)