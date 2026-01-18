Minor names COO Middle East & Africa

BANGKOK, 19 January 2026: Minor Hotels assigns Amir Golbarg to the role of Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & Africa, effective January 2026.
Golberg joined Minor Hotels in 2012 as Director of Operations & Hotel Openings in Bangkok, later serving in several international roles before becoming Hotel Manager at Souq Waqif Hotel Doha. Returning to the group in 2019 as Vice President Operations – Middle East & Africa, he drove operational excellence and strategic growth across the region’s diverse portfolio. His remit expanded in 2021 to include Southern Africa, Mauritius, and Seychelles.
Earlier in his career, Amir held senior roles with Al Rayyan and Katara Hospitality, contributing to landmark projects such as The Ritz-Carlton Doha and Raffles Singapore.
A Danish national, Amir began his hospitality career in 2007 with Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
(Source: Minor Hotels)