Minor names COO Middle East & Africa

BANGKOK, 19 January 2026: Minor Hotels assigns Amir Golbarg to the role of Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & Africa, effective January 2026.

Golberg joined Minor Hotels in 2012 as Director of Operations & Hotel Openings in Bangkok, later serving in several international roles before becoming Hotel Manager at Souq Waqif Hotel Doha. Returning to the group in 2019 as Vice President Operations – Middle East & Africa, he drove operational excellence and strategic growth across the region’s diverse portfolio. His remit expanded in 2021 to include Southern Africa, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. Amir Golbarg

Earlier in his career, Amir held senior roles with Al Rayyan and Katara Hospitality, contributing to landmark projects such as The Ritz-Carlton Doha and Raffles Singapore.

A Danish national, Amir began his hospitality career in 2007 with Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

(Source: Minor Hotels)