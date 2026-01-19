MAG airlines boost Lunar New Year services

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 January 2026: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will increase connectivity by operating more than 2,400 flights during the upcoming Chinese New Year travel period, adding 198 additional services operated by Malaysia Airlines and Firefly during the peak festive season.

The festive schedule will operate across the Chinese New Year travel window from 11 to 23 February 2026, reflecting MAG’s proactive response to heightened seasonal demand, supported by strengthened capacity planning and dependable domestic connectivity.

Photo credit: MAG.

During this period, Malaysia Airlines will operate up to 1,498 flights, with an additional 130 services to support heightened festive travel demand. Meanwhile, sister airline Firefly will operate up to 962 flights between 13 and 23 February 2026, with up to 68 additional services, further strengthening connectivity during the festive travel peak.

The expanded operations will support key domestic homecoming routes between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia, including Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, and Sandakan. Together, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will operate an expanded domestic network throughout the festive season, reinforcing MAG’s role as a trusted connector for Malaysians during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will also offer all-in-one-way subsidised fares from Kuala Lumpur to selected East Malaysia destinations during the Chinese New Year peak period from 13 to 16 February 2026.

Malaysia Airlines will offer subsidised fares of up to MYR569 all-in one-way from Kuala Lumpur to destinations including Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Labuan, Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu. Meanwhile, Firefly will offer subsidised fares of up to MYR548 all-in one-way from Kuala Lumpur to selected destinations in East Malaysia, including Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Kuching, and Sibu.

These subsidised fares complement the expanded festive flight schedule, helping to ease travel costs while ensuring broader access to increased capacity and reliable connectivity during the peak Chinese New Year travel period.

(Source: MAG)