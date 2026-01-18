BANGKOK, 16 January 15, 2026: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, is celebrating the debut of the BW Premier Collection in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with the launch of a stylish new beachfront resort in Phan Thiet, lapped by the turquoise sea on the country’s scenic southeast coast.

Costamigo Phan Thiet, BW Premier Collection is a brand-new resort that commands a prime position on a long stretch of golden sand in Vietnam’s Binh Thuan province, overlooking the ocean. With its neoclassical European architecture, contemporary interiors, exceptional amenities, and easy accessibility, this property, approximately 3.5 hours by car from Ho Chi Minh City, is set to become a popular option for domestic and international travellers alike.

Guests can stay in a selection of 150 stylish rooms and 34 stunning villas, offering tailored options for families, friends, and couples. The seafront resort also features an array of leisure facilities, including a restaurant, beach bar, an infinity pool with cabanas, sun loungers, a playground, a Mediterranean garden and an outdoor cinema. Visitors can spend days unwinding on the beach and by the pool, or head out to explore this captivating region, which features lush forests, dunes, fishing villages, temples, golf courses, coastal roads, and golden beaches.

Costamigo Phan Thiet, BW Premier Collection, will also be a key destination for meetings and events. A series of indoor and outdoor function spaces, including a large ballroom, will set the stage for productive team meetings, customised conferences and one-of-a-kind weddings.

BW Premier Collection properties offer more than just a hotel stay; they transport guests into a world of refined and sophisticated hospitality. Members of Best Western Rewards, the award-winning loyalty programme, can also enjoy exclusive benefits and points that never expire.

The hotel launch is timed to coincide with the opening of Long Thanh International Airport, a primary new gateway in Southern Vietnam that will eventually service up to 100 million passengers per year, as well as the new Phan Thiet Airport.

“Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets, and the debut of BW Premier Collection represents a significant milestone in our development strategy, driven by the strength of our upscale brands. With its prime beachfront location, world-class facilities, and diverse accommodations designed for every occasion, Costamigo Phan Thiet, BW Premier Collection is poised to become a new landmark in this vibrant resort destination. As new airport infrastructure further enhances accessibility to the region, we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience this captivating corner of Vietnam,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

With the opening of Costamigo Phan Thiet, BW Premier Collection, BWH Hotels now offers four of its premium brands in Vietnam: WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, BW Premier Collection and Best Western Premier. This marks the seventh BWH Hotels property in Vietnam.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

About BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels. The global enterprise operates approximately 4,300 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

