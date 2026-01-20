BANGKOK, 21 January 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Icons of Football Stay Experience, an exclusive package for CentaraThe1 members attending the Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 taking place at Robinswood Golf Club from 31 January until 1 February 2026.

As the Official Hotel Partner, Centara invites guests to enjoy special members-only rates with complimentary General Admission tickets at five stunning Bangkok properties. The tournament will see football icons, including Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Fowler, Ryan Giggs, and Luis Figo, compete in an exciting Team England versus Team World showdown.

Participating properties

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Centara Watergate Pavilion Hotel Bangkok

Centara Life Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana

Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon

Members receive up to two tickets to Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 per room per night, with single-night bookings (31 January or 1 February) including one-day access, and two-night stays receiving full two-day passes. Bookings are available until 31 January 2026 for stays from 26 January until 7 February 2026.

CentaraThe1 membership is free at https://centara1card.com/, unlocking the Icons of Football Stay Experience and additional exclusive privileges at Centara destinations worldwide. To book the Icons of Football Stay Experience, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/icons2026

Beyond the Centara The 1 stay experience, a special 30% discount on Hospitality Tickets for Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 is also available to the general public, offering access to exclusive viewing areas, complimentary drinks and snacks, and additional curated privileges throughout the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketmelon.com/iconsseries/reignwoodicons2026

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

For more information about the Icons Series, visit www.icons-series.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)