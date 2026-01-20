Minor Hotels sharpens 2026 growth agenda

BANGKOK, 21 January 2026: Minor Hotels will pursue a focused approach to growth in 2026, building on a year of record development momentum to prioritise market depth, portfolio diversification and capital-efficient expansion.

The group signed 40 new hotel contracts and master agreements in 2025 — its highest annual total to date — and expects to secure a further 25 signings in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting sustained owner demand and signalling another record growth year ahead.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. NH Collection Paris Ponthieu Champs-Élysées.

With its strongest pipeline to date and a portfolio of more than 640 properties globally, the year ahead marks the beginning of a new phase of growth for the hotel owner and operator, marked by targeted asset-light expansion and supported by the addition of four new hotel brands and a strengthened global platform under the Minor Hotels master brand.

Of the 25 new deals that Minor expects in Q1, more than 60% will be in the Middle East and Asia, signalling the group’s intent to drive a higher contribution from those regions to balance its substantial presence in Europe, which currently accounts for more than half of the group’s portfolio.

In 2026, the group will debut multiple brands in North America, including in key strategic cities such as New York and Miami, and in the Caribbean, with a selection of its brands, including in the luxury segment. This marks a significant step in strengthening its presence in the high-priority North America market. This luxury portfolio expansion will also extend into Australia, where the group already operates more than 60 properties, mainly under the Oaks and Avani brands.

Pipeline growth will continue across Asia, with a focus on Japan following a recent joint venture with Royal Holdings to develop 21 properties across the country. India also remains a priority market, supported by the strong performance of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur and a growing pipeline of more than a dozen projects.

New brands

Minor Hotels will use 2026 to bring its newest brands to market, with a series of carefully selected openings and signings across multiple segments.

Central to this strategy are the group’s new collection brands – Minor Reserve Collection and Colbert Collection – which are designed to support conversion-led growth in mature markets, particularly Europe and the Middle East. These brands offer independent owners the flexibility to retain their individuality while gaining access to Minor Hotels’ global distribution, loyalty, marketing and operational platforms, opening development opportunities for high-quality properties that may not fit traditional brand frameworks.

The Wolseley Hotels is positioned as a deliberately rare luxury proposition, with 2026 focused on establishing the brand’s presence through a small number of carefully selected projects, reinforcing its long-term positioning in first-tier global gateway cities.

At the more accessible end of the spectrum, iStay Hotels is expected to play a key role in supporting franchise-led growth.

(Source: Minor Hotels)