Sabre extends Lao Airlines partnership

VIENTIANE, Lao PDR, 21 January 2026: Sabre Corporation, a leading global travel technology company, has entered into a 10-year agreement with Lao Airlines to enable the national carrier to adopt an offer-order-based retailing model.

The agreement extends Sabre’s long-standing relationship with Lao Airlines to select the SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS), while extending the Sabre distribution partnership. The carrier will continue to be part of the SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace and also join Sabre’s cloud-based PSS suite.

Photo credit: Lao Airlines.

“This marks a pivotal step in Lao Airlines’ growth journey,” said Sabre vice president and regional general manager, airline IT solutions, Asia Pacific, Maneesh Jaikrishna. “Sabre’s technology will be instrumental in helping them achieve their vision for network expansion and improved customer experience. This win also underscores Sabre’s growth momentum in the region and demonstrates the strength of our integrated retailing and distribution capabilities.”

Since its founding in 1989, Lao Airlines has served as a vital link between Laos and its neighbours — China, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

(Source: Sabre)