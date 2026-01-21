Bookings open for Norwegian Aura

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2026: Norwegian Cruise Line has opened sales for voyages on Norwegian Aura, the largest vessel in its fleet, which will homeport in Miami beginning June 2027 following her debut in Europe in late May 2027.

Setting a new standard in size and scale for NCL’s fleet, Norwegian Aura will be almost 345 metres long, weigh 168,000 gross tons, and accommodate 3,840 guests (double occupancy). Norwegian Aura will be 10% larger than her predecessors, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

Photo credit: NCL. Norwegian Aura.

Offering seven-day cruises, Norwegian Aura’s voyages will visit either Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style destination in Belize, or Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Aura is currently under construction by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, with interior design across the ship by world-class architects, including AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado.

From the Med to Miami

Before homeporting in Miami for her inaugural season in June 2027, Norwegian Aura will sail a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy, to Barcelona, Spain on 21 May 2027 with calls to Valletta, Malta, as well as Salerno and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

Following her 14-day transatlantic voyage, she will commence her season of Caribbean cruises from Miami. From June 2027 through October 2027, Norwegian Aura will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyages with calls to quintessential island destinations, including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, US. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and the brand’s newly enhanced private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

In winter 2027/28, Norwegian Aura will offer seven-day Western Caribbean voyages taking guests to lush, tropical destinations like Roatan (Islas de la Bahia), Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; as well as Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style private destination off the Belizean coast.

(Source: NCL)