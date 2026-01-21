HBX Group lines up MarketHub Asia speakers

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2026: HBX Group, an independent B2B travel technology marketplace, has announced the speakers and sponsors for MarketHub Asia 2026, which will take place in Bali from 4 to 5 February under the theme “UNLOCKED.”

The annual flagship industry event brings together senior decision-makers from across distribution, hospitality, technology and data for two days of discussion focused on how the travel industry continues to evolve — and what leaders need to do next.

The programme will open with HBX Group Chief Finance Officer Brendan Brennan, who will explore the forces reshaping travel technology today, from the growing impact of artificial intelligence to the changing expectations of travellers and partners.

HBX Group Chief Information Officer Daniel Nordholm will unveil a series of new products and share the thinking behind what the Group is building, the challenges these solutions are designed to address, and how they support the next phase of HBX Group’s ecosystem.

Tourism Economics, Head of Tourism Analysis – Asia-Pacific, Michael Shoory, will provide a macroeconomic outlook. At the same time, ForwardKeys Intelligence and Marketing Director Olivier Ponti will share data-led insights into travel demand and performance.

MarketHub will also feature speakers from across the travel and hospitality ecosystem, including organisations such as Centre Hotels, Tripbtoz, Minor Hotels, Traveloka, Abu Dhabi Tourism, Accor, Grab, and Make My Trip, who will contribute to discussions on innovation, growth, and collaboration.

Commenting on the event, HBX Group, Chief Distribution Officer, David Amsellem said: “MarketHub Asia is where the real conversations happen. This is the forum where we cut through the noise and focus on what matters: the seismic shifts reshaping travel and how we capitalise on them together. Asia isn’t following anymore — it’s leading. This edition brings partners together to tackle the opportunities we’re all chasing and the challenges no one’s cracked yet.”

MarketHub Asia 2026 will be hosted by Hilton, with platinum sponsors including Kempinski, Clermont Hotel Group, Center Hotels and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, reflecting the breadth of partners involved in shaping the programme.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, The Luxurist, Roiback and Civitfun.

(Source: HBX Group)