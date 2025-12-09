Hotel Okura signs its first resort in Japan

TOKYO, 10 December 2025: Hotel Okura Co Ltd, a leading global Japanese hotel operator, confirms the Okura Resort Hakone Gora, the first Okura Resort property in Japan, will open in 2029.

Developed in collaboration with Nishimatsu Construction Co Ltd, the new property will be located in the renowned hot spring destination of Hakone.

Photo credit Hotel Okura.

An operational management agreement was signed in July 2025 with Nishimatsu Construction, which will develop and own the property, while designating Hotel Okura as the hotel management company under the Okura Resort brand.

With its rich natural environment and beautiful seasonal landscapes, Hakone, one of Japan’s leading hot spring regions, attracts almost 20 million visitors from within Japan and from overseas every year. A significant number of them stay overnight to enjoy the area’s hot springs, museums and natural surroundings.

The new hotel will be situated in the resort of Gora, an area blessed with abundant hot springs. It will offer views of the Hakone mountains, including the iconic Myojogatake. Guests can experience local attractions, including the area’s famous summer festival, while enjoying the majestic natural surroundings throughout the seasons.

Comprising a West and East Wing, the hotel will feature 58 rooms, each equipped with a private open-air bath drawing on the renowned Owakudani Hot Spring waters.

With a generous average room size of 63 sqm, including balconies, guests will enjoy spacious comfort. The spacious bathing area will feature an indoor hot spring bath and dry and mist saunas. Dining options will include a fine-dining restaurant with a teppanyaki counter and a bar lounge in the lobby, all designed to offer a high-quality retreat in harmony with Gora’s natural beauty.