BANGKOK, 9 December 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts introduces Centara Karon Villas Phuket, an exclusive villa-only extension located next to Centara Karon Resort Phuket, just a few minutes away from the golden sands of Karon Beach.

This intimate retreat features 50 modern villas, each designed for those who value space and privacy. Guests can choose from one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, with many villas boasting private plunge pools, spacious balconies, and separate living areas, creating the perfect setting for romantic escapes, family holidays, or group retreats.

Privacy is at the heart of the experience, complemented by exceptional facilities including a 3,000 sqm pool area with four swimming pools, SPA Cenvaree for holistic treatments, and a fully equipped fitness centre. Families will appreciate the Chang Dee Kids’ Club and E-Zone, while couples can unwind at Pink Social, a chic coffee lounge that transforms into an evening bar. Dining options range from Bistro Grill & Bar’s Thai and international cuisine to poolside bites at Tropix, Koh Kool, and Splash Deck.

Centara Hotels & Resorts VP of Operations and General Manager of Centara Karon Villas Phuket, David Martens, shared: “Centara Karon Villas Phuket is more than a place to stay — it’s a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in privacy, comfort, and the beauty of Phuket. We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with this new villa concept in a destination where Centara has deep roots and is well known. This marks an exciting step in bringing a fresh product line to the Phuket market, offering guests a new way to experience the island.”

To celebrate its opening, check out the Place to Be offer with up to 25% savings, daily breakfast, and exclusive perks for CentaraThe1 members.

Book at centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-place-to-be.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)