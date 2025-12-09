Qatar Airways names new Group CEO

DOHA, 10 December 2025: Qatar Airways Group has named Hamad Ali Al‑Khater as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 7 December 2025, succeeding Engr Badr Mohammed Al‑Meer.

Al-Khater joins Qatar Airways Group from Hamad International Airport, where he has served as Chief Operating Officer. In that role, he was responsible for ensuring the safety and reliability of airport operations, while leading its infrastructure expansion.

Photo credit: Qatar. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Ali Al-Khater.

Before his tenure at Hamad International Airport, he held senior roles across QatarEnergy, driving business development, deal execution, and leading large-scale strategic and operational initiatives.

Qatar Airways Group Board of Directors Chairman, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said: “Qatar Airways Group extends its appreciation to Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer for his service. As we welcome Hamad Ali Al-Khater, we look forward to building on Qatar Airways’ strong foundations and expansive global network, anchored by our exceptional team in Qatar and around the world. With this leadership transition, Qatar Airways Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class experiences, reliability, and innovation to travellers around the globe.”

(Source: Qatar Airways)