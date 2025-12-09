PG cuts fares for a happy new year

BANGKOK, 10 December 2025: Bangkok Airways launches its year-end promotion, ‘Super Sale 12.12’, offering low fares for both domestic and international routes.

Fares start at THB1,430 for domestic routes, and THB2,960 for international routes. The promotional fares for international flights include airport taxes, ticketing service fees, and fuel surcharges.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways.

The sale will open for booking on the airline’s website from 12 to 16 December 2025, for travel from 1 January 2026 onwards.

FlyerBonus members will have exclusive access to book these special fares on 10 to 11 December 2025 before the public sale begins.

This promotion covers 19 destinations (both domestic and international), comprising popular routes such as Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Bangkok – Sukhothai, Bangkok – Trat, Bangkok – Phuket, Bangkok – Krabi, U-Tapao – Phuket, Phuket – Hat Yai, U-Tapao – Samui, Phuket – Samui, Krabi – Samui, Chiang Mai – Phuket (one-way only), Chiang Mai – Krabi (one-way only), Chiang Mai – Samui, Chiang Mai – Bangkok – Samui.

International routes

Bangkok – Luang Prabang, Bangkok – Siem Reap, Bangkok – Phnom Penh, Samui – Singapore and Samui – Hong Kong.

Passengers flying with Bangkok Airways gain a full-service experience with no additional charges. This included 20 kg baggage allowance per passenger, complimentary access to passenger lounges at designated airports, In-flight meal service and FlyerBonus points for future rewards.

(Source: Bangkok Airways)