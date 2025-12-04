Exo Travel cranks up commercial team

BANGKOK, 5 December 2025: EXO Travel has appointed Chris Morley as Director of Commercial, a key role that will further reinforce the company’s commercial leadership under Chief Commercial Officer, Nick Ghosh.

In this position, Morley will oversee EXO’s commercial strategy across its network of destinations, with a focus on deepening supplier relationships, enhancing contracting performance and creating added value for our worldwide trade partners.

Photo credit: Exo Travel. Chris Morley joins Exo Travel as director of commercial.

He brings more than two decades of experience from UK tour operator Trailfinders, where he held senior leadership roles in destination management.

Most recently, he served as Divisional Destination Manager (Product & Procurement) for Asia, the Middle East, Indian Ocean, Caribbean, Mexico, & The Pacific, overseeing product development and commercial negotiation across some of the company’s most critical long-haul regions. This background gives him a rare view from the tour operator side and a clear understanding of how destination partners can best support agents and their clients.

Now based at EXO’s head office in Bangkok, Morley will work closely with EXO’s leaders, country teams and contracting specialists to refine how the company buys and collaborates with suppliers. The aim is to build even stronger, longer-term partnerships that support sustainable growth, greater consistency across markets and a more competitive, compelling product range for EXO’s agent partners.

“Chris brings a tremendous depth of commercial insight and expertise,” said EXO Travel Chief Commercial Officer Nick Ghosh. “With many years spent leading product and procurement across Asia and other long-haul regions, he has a clear understanding of what robust contracting and successful supplier relationships look like for all stakeholders. His appointment will help us buy more effectively and unlock greater value across our partnerships by creating genuine win-win outcomes for our suppliers, our agent partners, and EXO. Ultimately, those shared gains will flow directly to our partners who trust us and the clients they serve.”

(Source: Exo Travel)