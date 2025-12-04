Minor to expand portfolio in North America

BANGKOK, 5 December 2025: Minor Hotels has appointed Genna Panagopoulos as its Vice President of Development for North America.

She joins Minor Hotels from IHG, where she played a key role in developing luxury and lifestyle brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Vignette Collection.

Genna Panagopoulos, Vice President of Development for North America.

In her new role, she will lead initiatives to secure new franchise and management agreements under Minor Hotels’ brand portfolio. As part of its strategic vision, Minor Hotels is expanding its franchise platform into North America to accelerate expansion and grow its portfolio to 850 hotels by 2027, strengthening its presence in group’sture and emerging markets.

The group’s portfolio includes Anantara Hotels & Resorts, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection Hotels & Resorts, nhow Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, Colbert Collection, NH Hotels & Resorts and iStay by NH.

(Source: Minor Hotels)