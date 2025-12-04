PATA inks accord with Jeju Tourism

CHIANG RAI, 5 December 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and the Jeju Tourism Organisation (JTO) have announced a new collaboration agreement to promote and support responsible travel and tourism for Jeju Island, Korea (ROK), and to establish a foundation for a future PATA event to be organised in Jeju.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid and JTO CEO Koh Seung Chul at the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 (PDMF 2025) in Chiang Rai, Thailand. This milestone, witnessed by over 300 tourism professionals from across the globe, marked a new era of collaboration between the two organisations.

Photo credit: PATA. (L/R): Suman Pandey, Vice Chair, PATA; Peter Semone, Chair, PATA; Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA; Koh Seung Chul, President, Jeju Tourism Organisation; Hsun-chul Shin, Director, Jeju Tourism Organisation; and Adaline Yoo, Deputy Manager, Jeju Tourism Organisation, after the MoU signing between the two organisations.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said: “The signing of this MOU represents a truly momentous chapter for both PATA and the Jeju Tourism Organisation — made even more significant as Jeju marks an extraordinary 40 years of unwavering membership with our Association.

“As a two-time PATA Gold Award winner, Jeju has long exemplified visionary leadership, bold innovation, and a steadfast commitment to building a sustainable and resilient tourism future. Jeju’s transformative initiatives continue to set a powerful standard for the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

“At this pivotal moment, we are honoured to deepen our collaboration and stand with Jeju as it advances its global prominence and reinforces its stature as one of the world’s most distinguished, responsible, and inspiring tourism destinations.”

With JTO assuming responsibility for MICE industry promotion in the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, the MOU is poised to drive meaningful qualitative growth and strengthen Jeju’s position in the increasingly competitive global MICE landscape.

JTO President Koh Seung Chul noted: “This MOU has laid the groundwork for Jeju to expand its reach beyond East Asia into the wider Asia Pacific region. Moving forward, the Jeju Tourism Organisation, which executes MICE industry promotion policy, will strive to strengthen Jeju’s international competitiveness through this new international cooperation.”

The agreement emphasises the joint promotion of responsible travel to Jeju Island, aligning both organisations in a shared effort to encourage the destination to adopt best-practice principles in the MICE industry, international cooperation, sustainability, community benefits, cultural preservation, and environmental protection. It further outlines various areas of collaboration, including advocacy, knowledge sharing, and event organisation.

(Source: PATA)