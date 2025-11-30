DUBAI, UAE, 1 December 2025: The Emirates A350 aircraft will make its debut in Canada on 1 February 2026*, serving the Montréal-Dubai route.

The A350 aircraft will replace the current Boeing 777 aircraft operating the daily service, and its deployment marks the introduction of Emirates’ latest cabin class, Premium Economy, in Canada.

Emirates’ A350 aircraft features the airline’s latest interiors, industry-first technologies and innovations, and its rollout reinforces Emirates’ commitment to customers in Canada. Customers flying to and from Montréal will now have more choice when making travel plans and can enjoy exceptional levels of comfort onboard. Emirates’ A350 aircraft features three cabin classes with 32 business class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 28 premium economy seats, and 238 economy class seats.

The Emirates A350 will operate daily to and from Montréal on EK243 and EK244 with the following schedule (all times are local):

EK243: The flight departs Dubai at 0245, arriving in Montréal at 0735;

The flight departs Dubai at 0245, arriving in Montréal at 0735; EK244: The flight departs Montréal at 1040 and arrives in Dubai at 0800 (next day).

The deployment of Emirates’ A350 aircraft to Canada and the launch of Premium Economy cabins on the route mark a significant enhancement to its services. Emirates also operates its flagship A380 aircraft on its daily services to Toronto to provide elevated flying experiences to customers planning trips to and from its two Canadian gateways. Through its codeshare partnership with Air Canada, Emirates customers can access 37 additional points in Canada and the US, from Montréal and Toronto.

On all Emirates flights, passengers can expect premium dining experiences with regional cuisine options, an award-winning in-flight entertainment system featuring 6,500 channels of content in a multitude of languages, and more.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, the Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

*If aircraft are delivered ahead of schedule, Emirates will bring forward the deployment of its Airbus A350

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)