Jetstar starts Perth-Manila route

MANILA, 2 December 2025: Australia’s low-cost airline Jetstar launched direct flights from Perth to Manila last week as part of a significant expansion of its West Australian operations.

Jetstar is flying the new route three times a week with its 232-seat Airbus A321LR aircraft, delivering more than 72,000 seats annually.

Captain Anton Petkovich, First Officer Sam Holyman and cabin crew ahead of the inaugural flight departing Perth for Manila on 28 November.

This new service will provide more choice for West Australian holidaymakers and a direct flight home for Perth’s large Filipino community, while bringing more tourists into WA to support the visitor economy. Jetstar currently posts a one-way fare of AUD229 on its website for the Perth-Manila service.

Jetstar now operates five routes between Western Australia’s capital city, Perth, and destinations in Southeast Asia. Manila joins Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket and Bali (Denpasar) on the airline’s departures board. Jetstar also flies to six domestic destinations from Perth and is the only carrier offering direct flights between Sydney, Melbourne and Busselton-Margaret River Airport.

Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully said the inaugural Perth to Manila flight marks a new chapter for Jetstar’s WA operations. “This is the first time Jetstar has ever flown between Perth and the Philippines. Manila will be popular with West Australian holidaymakers for its excellent-value shopping, tasty food scene, and rich history and cultural experiences. This is Jetstar’s fifth route from Perth to Asia and is part of a longer-term plan to grow our operations in the west, allowing customers to take off more for less.”

Commenting on the new service, the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco noted Australia ranks as the fifth-highest source market for the country with 299,286 passenger arrivals in 2024.

“This flight represents more than just travel; it symbolises our commitment to offer opportunities for tourism and business, making it easier for travellers to fly to Manila and further connecting the Philippines to the world,” she said.

The low-cost airline will operate the Perth-Manila route three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight time between the two cities is six hours and 35 minutes.

Flight schedule

(Source: Jetstar)