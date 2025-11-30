Mandai Rainforest Resort celebrates grand opening

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2025: Banyan Group and Mandai Wildlife Group recently celebrated the grand opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, the hotel group’s 100th property and its first in Singapore.

“As we mark our 100th hotel with our first in Singapore, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree represents a deeply meaningful homecoming. It brings together our legacy of design-led hospitality with our commitment to stewardship and shared impact,” said Banyan Group President and CEO Eddy See. “As the first resort within a world-leading wildlife and nature destination in a capital city, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy meaningful wildlife experiences right at their doorstep, a powerful expression of Singapore’s City in Nature vision.”

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Set within 4.6 hectares of greenery, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree brings biophilic design to the heart of Singapore. Elevated architecture preserves the site’s natural terrain. At the same time, mature trees have been carefully retained, including a 12-metre Rain Tree (Samanea saman) and an Indian Beech tree (Millettia pinnata) that frame the arrival experience. The five-storey resort building, including its rooftop spaces, houses guestrooms and suites that rise vertically through the forestscape, offering views of the rainforest, gardens, and reservoir.

On the rooftop, guests can enjoy the pool’s unobstructed views over Upper Seletar Reservoir. The Discovery Forest transforms built space into living green, with saplings that reflect the natural forest types once common in this region. The Edible Garden grows more than 15 native herbs, including Butterfly Pea, Torch Ginger, Roselle, Pandan, Lemongrass, and Asam Gelugor.

Guests staying at the resort enjoy access to the wildlife parks and attractions in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, including Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Rainforest Wild Asia, Bird Paradise, and the newly opened Curiosity Cove, a 4,600 sqm indoor nature-inspired playscape. Staying at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree unlocks special rates for park entry and signature programmes, as well as family-friendly and age-inclusive experiences, from the Wild Zoo Day Camp for children to wellbeing activities and immersive wildlife encounters.

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree features 338 rooms and suites, which include 24 treehouses. Promotions start with weekday room rates in December 2025 at around SGD458, and over the peak New Year’s season, SGD579 (nightly rate for a three-night stay (two adults).

(Source: Banyan Group)