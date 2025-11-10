AVIAREPS leads Air Cambodia’s sales in Japan

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2025: AVIAREPS, a global marketing company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food & beverage brands, has been appointed as the General Sales Agent for Air Cambodia in Japan, effective immediately.

Under the new partnership, AVIAREPS will provide sales, marketing, and reservation services, supporting the airline’s market entry and brand development in Japan as it launches new routes connecting Japan and Cambodia.

Stephen Cox, General Manager AVIAREPS Japan (left); Kevin Li, General Manager, Air Cambodia Tokyo Office (right).

The collaboration will include sales representation and trade training, as well as promotion through corporate and specialised travel agencies and tour operators.

AVIAREPS will work to expand Air Cambodia’s presence in the Japanese market, strengthen relationships with travel partners, and drive awareness and bookings for the airline’s new flights between Japan and Cambodia.

Air Cambodia launched its new Tokyo – Fuzhou – Phnom Penh route on 26 October 2025, operating three round-trip flights per week with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

This new service establishes direct connectivity between Japan and Cambodia, while also providing convenient travel options between Tokyo and Phnom Penh.

A second route, Osaka – Fuzhou – Phnom Penh, will be established in March 2026, further expanding Air Cambodia’s network and enhancing air links between Japan and Cambodia.

AVIAREPS Japan General Manager Stephen Cox commented: “We are proud to represent Air Cambodia in Japan and to support their strategic expansion into this key Asian market.

“Our local aviation experts will provide a full range of sales, marketing, and reservation services to build strong trade relationships, ensure effective distribution, and enhance awareness of Air Cambodia’s new routes among both travel partners and passengers.”

Air Cambodia Tokyo Office General Manager, Kevin Li, noted: “We are pleased to partner with AVIAREPS to support our entry into the Japanese market with these first-ever flights between Tokyo and Phnom Penh via Fuzhou, and look forward to working together as we expand our services to this vital market.”

Founded in 1956, the airline rebranded to Air Cambodia in January 2025 to reflect its renewed strategic direction and international growth ambitions.

Headquartered in Phnom Penh, the airline operates a modern fleet, offering both passenger and cargo services across Asia. As Cambodia’s national flag carrier, the airline continues to expand its regional network, thereby strengthening connectivity between Cambodia and major destinations across the Asia-Pacific region.

(Source: AVIAREPS)