APG wins Air Peace GSA account

26 November 2025: APG has announced its appointment as the General Sales Agent (GSA) representing Air Peace in the UK market to promote sales and marketing activities for the Nigerian airline.

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, operates an extensive domestic, regional and international network, connecting passengers across Nigeria, Africa, and significant global destinations. The airline currently operates a daily direct service from London Gatwick to Lagos, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UK.

Photo credit: APG.

Building on its success, Air Peace has launched direct, non-stop services between Abuja and London Heathrow (LHR) and London Gatwick (LGW) from 26 October 2025.

The airline serves the Abuja–Heathrow route with three weekly flights on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and the Abuja-Gatwick route with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

These new routes underscore Air Peace’s ongoing commitment to expanding international access for Nigerian travellers and strengthening the country’s aviation links with key global markets. The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft on these long-haul routes, configured with 312 seats (26 business-class suites and 286 economy-class seats).

APG Network, President Richard Burgess said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Air Peace at this exciting stage of their expansion. Our extensive knowledge of the UK market and established industry relationships will allow us to elevate Air Peace’s position and support growth in this key market.”

Air Peace, Executive Director Nnenna Onyema added: “Expanding into the UK market represents a significant milestone for Air Peace. Partnering with APG, a trusted leader in aviation representation, will strengthen our presence and service offering in this vital market, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for our passengers.

About Air Peace

Air Peace is a Nigerian private airline with a fleet of over 30 aircraft, including Boeing 777-200ERs, Boeing 737s, and Embraer jets.

(Source: APG)