TAIPEI, Taiwan, 12 November 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) returned to the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) 2025 to promote Sarawak as the Gateway to Borneo, showcasing the state’s distinct appeal through its five tourism pillars — Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF) — as part of Malaysia’s preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

Held at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, ITF Taipei continues to serve as a key platform for STB to strengthen Sarawak’s visibility in the Taiwan market and build meaningful connections with both trade and consumers in the region. The participation also aligns with Malaysia’s nationwide efforts to build momentum toward VMY 2026, with Sarawak taking a proactive role in driving regional awareness through authentic and sustainable tourism storytelling.

From third left: Representative of Sabah Tourism Board, Mr. Hafiz Hazin (Director of Tourism Malaysia Taipei), Ms. Aznifah Ghani (President of the Malaysia Friendship and Trade Centre Taipei), and representatives of Selangor Tourism Board and Sarawak Tourism Board during the launching ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at ITF 2025.

Visitors were introduced to Sarawak’s diverse offerings that embody its core CANFF pillars — from its living cultures and Indigenous heritage to its lush rainforests, adventurous landscapes, vibrant festivals, and creative gastronomy. Each element reflected Sarawak’s positioning as a destination of More to Discover, where culture and nature coexist in balance and harmony.

“Taiwan remains one of Sarawak’s important markets in North Asia, and ITF Taipei provides an invaluable platform to connect with our partners and travellers,” said Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board. “As Malaysia moves towards Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Sarawak is proud to showcase what makes our state special — our people, our culture, our natural beauty, and our commitment to responsible tourism.”

Happy consumers purchasing Sarawak travel packages at the Sarawak Pavilion at ITF 2025.

STB’s participation was supported by Taiwan-based travel partners, including ComeBest Tour Co Ltd, China Dragon Travel Service Co Ltd, Happy Go Travel Co Ltd, and Nami International Travel Agency Co Ltd (Lamingo Tour), which promoted a curated Sarawak tour package highlighting heritage, community-based, and nature-led experiences. These collaborations reinforce STB’s long-term strategy of working with regional agents to position Sarawak as a key destination in Borneo for experiential and meaningful travel.

The participation at ITF 2025 complements STB’s broader marketing initiatives in Taiwan, including the Business Networking Seminar with Royal Brunei Airlines Taiwan held earlier this year in Taipei and Hualien. Through such continuous engagements, STB deepens industry collaboration, strengthens Sarawak’s market presence, and advances Malaysia’s tourism goals, leading into Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

By aligning market outreach, storytelling, and sustainability under the CANFF pillars, Sarawak continues to inspire travellers from Taiwan and beyond to discover the heart of Borneo — a land of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals, where there is always more to discover.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)