Norwegian orders third Prestige-Class ship

MIAMI, 12 November 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, a leading cruise company operating Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, confirmed this week a newbuild order with Fincantieri to construct a third vessel in the Prestige-Class series for its ultra-luxury brand, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2033, marking the continued expansion of the company’s growth strategy in the luxury segment.

Photo credit: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

Following the debut of the highly anticipated Seven Seas Prestige in 2026 and a second Prestige Class ship in 2030, the third vessel will build upon the hallmark design and elevated guest experience that have defined the brand’s legacy in all-inclusive, unrivalled cruising.

“This newbuild order continues our measured, strategic expansion within the luxury space, providing guests with yet another way to experience the unrivalled aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague.

“It reflects our confidence in the growing demand for Regent’s best-in-class offering and reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Fincantieri, one rooted in craftsmanship and shared pursuit of perfection.”

Regent’s Prestige-Class ships begin a new legacy in ultra-luxury travel, marking Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years, following the success of the line’s Explorer-Class vessels.

Seven Seas Prestige

Seven Seas Prestige will be 40% larger than previous Regent ships, yet it will accommodate only 10% more guests, delivering more space at sea. At 77,000 tons and carrying just 822 guests with 630 dedicated crew members, the ship offers one of the highest space-to-guest and crew-to-guest ratios in the cruise industry.

All-balcony suites usher in a new era of ultra-luxury accommodation, featuring 12 distinctive categories, including four all-new suite types. These include the largest all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise ship suite in history: the Skyview Regent Suite, as well as the two-level Skyview and Grand Loft Suites.

Seven Seas Prestige will offer a curated culinary journey across 11 dining experiences, with a brand-new dining venue to be revealed at a later date.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 34 ships and more than 71,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 14 additional ships across its three brands by 2036, which will increase its fleet’s berth capacity by over 39,200.

(Source: Globe Newswire)