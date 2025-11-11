PORTO, Portugal, 12 November 2025: Sarawak’s largest-ever delegation took centre stage at the 64th ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) Congress 2025, reinforcing Sarawak’s position as a global force in legacy-driven business events.

Led by The Honourable Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, the delegation emphasised Sarawak’s hallmark whole-of-government and whole-of-industry approach to elevating the business events industry as a driver of sustainable economic and social progress.

BESarawak receives an ICCA Award of Appreciation for Sarawak’s contributions to the growing APAC industry.

Championing Legacy at a Global Stage

The 64th ICCA Congress, themed “Uniting the Global Business Events Community,” spotlighted collaboration as the driving force behind innovation, resilience, and positive change shaping the industry today.

A key highlight of Sarawak’s participation was the “Dialogue between Ministers and Industry Leaders: How to Really Work Together”, represented by The Honourable Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who made history by being the first minister from Asia to address an ICCA session on government collaboration.

During the session, the Minister discussed how the Sarawak government is utilising business events through a robust partnership among various ministries.

“Long-term thinking is essential to strengthen confidence and align industry needs with national priorities,” said The Honourable Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. “We will be signing MoUs with 12 Sarawak ministries in December to reflect the government’s commitment to business events and strengthen the collaboration between the government and the industry. This will be the biggest government-industry partnership in Malaysia’s business events industry.”

Meanwhile, Datu Hii Chang Kee and Amelia Roziman also made an appearance as speakers at ICCA’s Asia Pacific Chapter meeting. When asked about Sarawak’s flawless 100% bid win since 2021, Datu Hii attributed it to the government’s support.

“Besides investing in high-impact and high-value topics, our success stems from the government’s strong commitment to collaboration,” Datu Hii said. “Every bid is backed by a unified effort across ministries, agencies, and industry partners, all aligned under Sarawak’s legacy-driven vision to create long-term benefits for communities, not just host events.”

Sarawak Minister speaks at 64th ICCA Congress on government-industry collaboration.

At the same event, BESarawak received the ICCA Award of Appreciation for Sarawak’s contribution to the strong development of APAC’s industry.

“We are truly honoured to be recognised as a regional leader in transformative business events. These platforms have transformed Sarawak from a passive participant in the global market to an active innovator of the future. We are turning local assets of knowledge, culture, and industries into global advantages,” said Roziman, who received it on behalf.

Speaking as the CEO of ICCA, Dr Senthil Gopinath applauds Sarawak’s approach as a living example of how government leadership and industry collaboration can drive transformative growth.

“The collaboration between the Sarawak Government and our industry partners through the convention bureau demonstrates how a shared vision can create measurable outcomes and meaningful impact. ICCA is proud to recognise Sarawak as it continues to grow as a capital of business events.”

The Sarawak delegation to Porto comprised representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) Sarawak, Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Sarawak Arts Council, Sarawak Museum Department, Sarawak Craft Council, the Honourable Mayor Adam Yii (Chairman, Miri Business Events Committee), and Dr Renco Yong (Chairman, Sibu Business Events Committee).

For more information on Sarawak events, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)