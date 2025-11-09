KUCHING, 10 November 2025: Sarawak made a powerful statement at the World Travel Market (WTM) last week by unveiling an ambitious suite of global tourism initiatives that position Malaysia’s largest state as a trailblazer in responsible tourism, cultural authenticity, and experiential travel.

WTM London 2025 marked a pivotal moment for Sarawak as it kick-started the state’s participation in the nationwide Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026.

A vibrant start at the Sarawak Pavilion, WTM London 2025!

Crowds gathered to experience a glimpse of Borneo through traditional music, dance, and cultural showcases — proudly representing Sarawak, the Gateway to Borneo.

The unveiling of the new “Sarawak Welcomes You” introductory video underscored Sarawak’s readiness to welcome the world, making a meaningful contribution to Malaysia’s tourism promotion efforts.

Sarawak’s presence at WTM London 2025 also encompassed a dynamic programme of cultural, trade, and media engagements that enhanced the state’s international visibility, complemented by digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays across more than 645 strategic locations throughout London, inviting visitors to discover Sarawak.

YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, showing The Wonders of Malaysian Borneo UNESCO Sites & Geopark digital e-brochures on the iPad to Mr. Mohiuddin Ghazali, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia (left), YB Datuk Seri Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister for Tourism, and YB Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board (right) at the launching of Gateway to Borneo, Sarawak Pavilion during WTM London 2025.

The Sarawak Networking event provided a purposeful platform to engage with international trade partners, media, and tourism stakeholders. At WTM’s Trend Fest, Sarawak drew attention through an engaging cultural showcase that brought Borneo’s living heritage to the global stage.

Visitors experienced daily cultural performances and live demonstrations of traditional weaving and beading, highlighting the state’s creative talent and community craftsmanship.

The showcase highlighted Sarawak’s reputation as an authentic and sustainable destination, generating intense interest among trade and media representatives.

At the official launching ceremony, Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, delivered a keynote address that set the tone for the region’s leadership in shaping the future of responsible travel.

“Tourism is no longer just about where we go, it is about what we learn, whom we meet, and how we connect with the world around us,” said the Minister, addressing an audience of international tourism professionals, global media, and trade partners.

Under the theme of “Sarawak Welcomes You”, the Minister invited the world to rediscover Borneo through Sarawak’s culture, biodiversity, and community spirit — defining tourism not merely as an industry, but as a relationship between people, planet, and purpose.

The Minister emphasised that Sarawak’s approach to tourism development is guided by the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), which champions sustainability, Inclusivity, and innovation — core principles driving Malaysia’s tourism future.

Sarawak’s vision, he said, was not to pursue growth for growth’s sake, but to ensure that every visitor experience contributed to community empowerment, environmental protection, and cultural continuity.

At the ceremony, Sarawak introduced two major international initiatives that showcase its creative drive and regional leadership.

The first, the “Gateway to a Sarawak – Guinness World Record” campaign, sees Sarawak embark on a bold, record-setting journey designed to captivate global attention while celebrating the state’s distinctive heritage and innovation. Beyond setting records, the campaign aims to inspire curiosity and share Sarawak’s authenticity with the world.

The second announcement, the Borneo UNESCO Sites Packages, was a collaborative effort with the Sabah Tourism Board, highlighting three extraordinary natural and cultural treasures.

• Gunung Mulu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known for its vast limestone caves, rich biodiversity, and the iconic Pinnacles.

• Niah National Park, recently inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of Southeast Asia’s most important archaeological sites, dating back over 65,000 years.

• The Sarawak Delta Geopark, recently granted Green Card status, is moving towards UNESCO Global Geopark recognition, featuring 42 geological heritage sites that reflect the harmony between nature, heritage, and people.

Together, these sites position Borneo as a living testament to the balance between conservation and discovery, a destination that unites the ancient and the modern, the wild and the welcoming.

During WTM London promotions for the Malaysia Year 2026, Sarawak took a leading role in shaping the country’s international tourism narrative.

The unveiling of the “Sarawak Welcomes You” video served as both a national preview and a global invitation — a celebration of Malaysia’s diversity, told through the unique lens of Sarawak’s landscapes and people.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourism, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)