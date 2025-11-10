Air India Express expands network in December

DELHI, 11 November 2025: Air India Express confirms the addition of Nagpur to its rapidly growing network from its Bengaluru hub, effective 1 December 2025

The airline has introduced five new stations in the last two months, taking the total number of destinations on its network to 60.

Starting 1 December 2025, the airline will operate twice-daily flights between Nagpur and Bengaluru. Bookings for the new flights are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and primary booking channels.

The airline is also expanding its Gulf network with the introduction of new flights to Abu Dhabi. Starting 2 December 2025, Air India Express will operate four weekly flights between Delhi and Abu Dhabi, and three weekly flights between Pune and Abu Dhabi, further strengthening connectivity between India and the UAE.

Nagpur further strengthens Air India Express’ presence in Maharashtra, where the airline already operates over 130 weekly flights from Mumbai and over 90 weekly flights from Pune. The airline will also commence operations from Navi Mumbai with 35 weekly flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The new Nagpur – Bengaluru services complement the airline’s recently launched routes from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, reinforcing Bengaluru’s position as a key hub in the rapidly expanding Air India Express network.

The airline operates more than 530 weekly flights from Bengaluru. The airline recently inaugurated direct flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh. From Delhi, Air India Express operates more than 400 weekly flights, directly connecting 25 domestic destinations, as well as Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE, and Muscat in Oman.

(Source: Air India Express)