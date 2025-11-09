MALDIVES, 10 November 2025: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, is introducing a fresh, accessible, and elegant venue that brings new energy to the Maldives’ meetings and events scene as dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives prepares to launch its Feydhoo Hall.

Located just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Malé, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives has already made a bold impression with its creative energy, social spirit, and premium all-inclusive concept that blends freedom, fun, and sophistication in a stunning island setting.

With Feydhoo Hall set to open in Q1 2026, the resort is poised to extend its appeal beyond leisure, emerging as a vibrant new hub for corporate retreats, destination weddings, and bespoke celebrations.

Thoughtfully set apart from the main villa and leisure zones to ensure privacy, tranquillity, and focus, the 360 sqm hall offers an inspired setting where energy meets elegance. Fully equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, projectors, microphones, and a complete sound system, the flexible space can host up to 240 guests for conferences, 120 for banquets, and 150 for cocktail receptions, with dedicated breakout rooms for smaller sessions.

Bright and contemporary in design, it features air-conditioned interiors bathed in natural daylight, with direct access to the Veranda Terrace – an elegant outdoor area ideal for open-air events, cocktail hours, and sunset celebrations. Guests attending events will enjoy complimentary transfers, ensuring convenience and comfort from arrival to departure.

“At dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, our goal is to create experiences that feel effortless, memorable, and full of energy,” said dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives general manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy. “With the opening of Feydhoo Hall, we’re excited to extend that same spirit to events and celebrations, offering a contemporary, flexible space where creativity can thrive and every occasion feels truly special. Bookings for 2026 and beyond are now open, and we look forward to welcoming guests to connect, celebrate, and collaborate in this unique island setting.”

To meet the evolving needs of corporate clients, the resort has developed a range of meeting and event packages designed to offer exceptional value and convenience. Options include half-day (four-hour) and full-day (eight-hour) meeting packages featuring welcome refreshments, a coffee break with assorted snacks, comprehensive stationery, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary transfers for non-resident guests.

The Executive Package (eight hours) adds all-day coffee and snacks, a gourmet buffet or fine-dining lunch, advanced audio-visual setup with video conferencing capabilities, and other bespoke benefits ideal for leadership gatherings and strategic workshops.

Couples seeking a romantic island celebration can also choose from a variety of wedding packages, starting at USD4,600++, which include a beautifully decorated beach ceremony, a romantic three-course dinner, luxurious spa treatments for the couple, and a host of personalised enhancements tailored to individual preferences.

For event and meeting guests wishing to stay at the resort, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives offers 127 contemporary villas across seven categories, ranging from 77 to 306 sqm, each combining modern comfort with tropical charm. Most feature open-plan interiors, expansive decks, and private plunge pools.

Resort guests can also enjoy access to a wide range of all-inclusive leisure and dining facilities, including the signature Namm Spa, a multi-court sports centre, and a vibrant collection of restaurants and lounges — from Midi, the Mediterranean-inspired beach club, and Soi, which presents modern Thai flavours, to The Cocoon, a lively café-bar concept, and Baravelli, an inviting all-day dining destination.

For more information about meetings, weddings, and events at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, visit dusit.com/dusitd2-feydhoo.

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely memorable stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and luxury villas includes nearly 300 properties operating under a total of nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

