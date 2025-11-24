APG extends sales role for Kenya Airways

SINGAPORE, 25 November 2025: Global airline representation network, APG, confirms its appointment as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Kenya Airways covering 36 international offline markets, comprising 34 countries in the Americas, as well as Taiwan and Malaysia.

These new territories are in addition to the original 24 European countries where APG has successfully represented Kenya Airways since 2020.

Photo credit: APG.

This appointment marks a significant step in Kenya Airways’ strategy to enhance global connectivity and strengthen its commercial presence in key growth markets. It also builds a longstanding partnership between the two organisations, grounded in a shared commitment to service excellence and expanding access to the Pride of Africa’s network.

As the appointed GSA, APG will manage Kenya Airways’ sales and marketing activities, drive travel trade engagement, and enhance brand visibility in the designated markets. Through APG’s extensive global footprint and deep local market knowledge, Kenya Airways will be better positioned to connect more passengers to Africa and beyond.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Kenya Airways,” said APG Network President Richard Burgess. “This appointment reflects our mutual dedication to driving growth, optimising market presence, and connecting passengers to one of Africa’s most dynamic carriers.

Commenting on APG’s extension of territories worldwide, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said:

“This partnership represents an important milestone in our efforts to strengthen Kenya Airways’ presence in strategic international markets. APG’s extensive experience and strong relationships within the global travel trade will enable us to reach more customers, improve accessibility to the APG network and deliver even greater value and convenience to our passengers.

“Through this expanded partnership, APG and Kenya Airways aim to unlock new opportunities, deliver greater value to customers, and reinforce the airlines’ role as a leading player in international aviation.”

(Source: APG Network)