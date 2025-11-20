Qatar accelerates Starlink installation

DOHA, Qatar, 21 November 2025: Qatar Airways has achieved a significant milestone in its Starlink rollout programme, equipping over 100 widebody aircraft with a fast Wi-Fi inflight service.

This achievement represents one of the most rapid Starlink installation programmes being implemented ahead of the initially expected schedule.

With more than 50% of its widebody fleet now Starlink-connected, the airline has already operated over 30,000 flights with uninterrupted, high-speed, in-flight connectivity.

This pace further cements Qatar Airways’ position as the only carrier in the MENA region currently offering Starlink on board, and as a global leader in Starlink-enabled long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity.

To date, Qatar Airways has completed the Boeing 777 rollout programme and is rapidly finalising the Starlink rollout across its Airbus A350 aircraft, also set to be completed in record time. As the airline continues to extend Starlink connectivity across its global flight network spanning over 170 destinations, passengers in every cabin enjoy free, ultra-fast connectivity on flights spanning six continents, including flights to the majority of destinations served by Qatar Airways in the Americas and Australia, and on prominent routes in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

