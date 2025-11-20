Oneworld names round-the-world winners

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2025: Oneworld’s top 10 most-searched-for destinations for Round the World travel in 2026 via the oneworld.com website reveal a mix of iconic cities and global gateways.

Top destinations are:

London

Tokyo

Doha

Hong Kong

Sydney

Los Angeles

Dallas/Fort Worth

New York

Melbourne

Singapore

With the addition of Fiji Airways and Oman Air this year, and Hawaiian Airlines set to join the alliance in 2026, searches for destinations in the Pacific, including Fiji, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, and Hawaii, as well as Oman, have increased.

Oneworld data also reveals Japan is the top origin market for Round the World tickets, followed by Australia, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong. Travellers are most likely to embark on solo journeys (66%), travelling to an average of seven stops over three or more months.

“Searches on oneworld.com show a strong appetite for adventure in the New Year. From the Big Apple and Hawaii’s Big Island to Mount Fiji and the Atlas Mountains, oneworld’s Round the World fares offer customers access to a network of leading airlines on a single ticket,” said oneworld’s vice president Commercial and Loyalty, Roger Blackburn. “Oneworld’s Round the World fares are also increasingly popular with corporate travellers looking for flexible, cost-effective travel options for complex itineraries.”

All fares are bookable online at oneworld.com. Itineraries may include three to 16 flights across up to six continents and must consist of a trans-Atlantic and a trans-Pacific flight.

(Source: Oneworld Management Company)