BANGKOK, 11 November 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces that three of its senior executives have been recognised at the prestigious IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025, organised by the Investment Analysts Association (IAA).

The honours reflect Centara’s strong leadership, sound financial management, and commitment to transparency and good governance.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, led by Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer (middle), Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer (left) and Kirati Kongkathip, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Finance & Asset Management (right), received three esteemed accolades at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2025.

The awards presented to Centara executives are as follows:

Outstanding CEO – Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer

Presented to business leaders who demonstrate exceptional management capability and contribute significantly to the growth of Thailand’s capital market and overall economy.

Best CFO – Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer

Awarded to executives who exemplify excellence in financial management and strategic fiscal leadership.

Outstanding Investor Relations – Kirati Kongkathip, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Finance & Asset Management

Presented for delivering consistent, transparent, and high-quality communication with analysts and institutional investors.

These recognitions underscore Centara’s commitment to upholding strong corporate governance, operational excellence, and financial discipline — key drivers of the company’s sustainable growth and long-term success.

Last year, Centara received two recognitions in the categories of Outstanding CFO and Outstanding Investor Relations. This year’s achievement marks another proud milestone, highlighting the company’s continued pursuit of excellence and leadership in Thailand’s hospitality sector.

The IAA Awards for Listed Companies are among Thailand’s most respected financial recognitions, determined through a nationwide survey of investment analysts and fund managers. The awards celebrate exemplary corporate executives who demonstrate outstanding leadership and integrity in driving their organisations and the Thai capital market forward.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 84 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)