Oceania unveils new Sonata Class

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2025: Oceania Cruises unveiled Oceania Sonata on Thursday, the fleet’s ninth vessel set to debut in August 2027.

The vessel will be the first of four 1,390-guest ships in the new Sonata Class, representing the next chapter in the line’s continued evolution of its intimate, luxurious ships.

Photo credit: Oceania Cruises.

The new vessel will be the most spacious and amenity-rich to date, with 30% of all accommodation on board being suites. Oceania Sonata will debut two brand-new suite categories, plus spectacularly reimagined Owner’s Suites. Each suite and stateroom will have a private, spacious veranda.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri, the renowned Italian shipbuilder behind the celebrated Oceania Marina™, Oceania Riviera™, Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura, Oceania Sonata is scheduled to sail in August 2027. Measuring approximately 86,000 gross registered tons, the ship will accommodate 1,390 guests and be staffed by 855 officers and crew.

(Source: Oceania)