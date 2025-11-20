Shanghai sweetens Agoda hotel deals

SHANGHAI, 21 November 2025: To attract more international visitors and underscore Shanghai’s status as a leading inbound tourism gateway, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism has joined forces with Agoda to introduce a hotel promotion — ‘This is Shanghai’.

Travellers from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia can enjoy 5% off their total booking, with a maximum discount of CNY50 per reservation, when booking Shanghai hotels through Agoda.

Photo credit: Agoda.

The promotion includes more than 3,000 hotels located near popular commercial districts like the Bund, Xintiandi, and Lujiazui, as well as major attractions such as Shanghai Disney Resort and Zhujiajiao. Guests can explore the classical beauty of Yuyuan Garden, stroll along the bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, or embark on a magical adventure at Shanghai Disney Resort.

According to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the partnership enables digital platforms to deliver more convenient and high-quality travel experiences for international visitors from emerging markets.

The promotion will run until January 2026. For the complete list of participating hotels, visit Agoda’s website or app and search for “Shanghai Promotion.”

Link: https://www.agoda.com/c/ThisisShanghai?ds=rz%2B96%2FUM3UfxH1u9



(Source: Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)