ATIA welcomes WSI domestic flights

SYDNEY, 11 June 2026: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) has welcomed Monday’s announcement that Jetstar and Qantas tickets are now on sale for domestic services from Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), describing the development as a significant and long-awaited step forward for Australian travellers.

The launch follows the confirmation of services linking WSI to Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, connecting some of Australia’s most popular holiday destinations to a brand-new 24-hour international airport.

Photo credit: ABC News — supplied by Western Sydney Airport Co Ltd.

While the initial flight schedule is modest, ATIA says the significance of what WSI represents to the broader travel network is substantial.

From 25 October 2026, Jetstar will operate up to 14 flights a week between WSI and Melbourne, four weekly flights to the Gold Coast, and three weekly flights to Brisbane. From 28 March 2027, Qantas will add four weekly services to both Brisbane and Melbourne, operated by QantasLink Embraer E190 aircraft.

For travel agents and tour operators across the country, the arrival of a new gateway into Greater Sydney opens genuine new options for building domestic itineraries and packages, particularly for the fast-growing Western Sydney catchment area. More flights mean more options for travellers, and more opportunities for travel businesses to serve a broader range of customers.

WSI will also become a significant freight hub, with the airport’s integrated 24-hour Cargo Precinct opening on 26 July 2026 and Qantas Freight among the first operators to fly from the facility.

ATIA CEO Dean Long commented: “This is exciting news for Australian travellers and for the travel industry. Yes, it is a small number of flights to start with, but they connect to some genuine holiday hot spots and mark the beginning of what WSI will grow into.

“More flights always mean more options for travellers, and more options mean more business for the travel agents and tour operators who are there to help Australians plan their trips.

“Western Sydney International is a transformative addition to Australia’s travel landscape. It gives millions of people in western Sydney direct access to the network for the first time, and it gives the whole country a new gateway. We look forward to watching this airport grow and to the increased connectivity it will bring for Australian travellers.”

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) is located 41 km west of Kingsford Smith International Airport (SYD) and 44 km from downtown Sydney.

Designated a 24-hour airport, in contrast to Kingsford Smith, which has a nighttime curfew for landings and take-offs, WSI will open for commercial passenger flights on 25 October, with a single 3.7 km-long runway and a terminal building capable of handling 10 million passengers annually. That compares with 41 million passengers that move through Kingsford Smith (SYD).

Singapore Airlines will serve WSI from its Singapore home base starting daily flights effective 23 November 2026.

(Source: ATIA)