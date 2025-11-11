Agoda powers Archipelago International Flagship Store

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has established a partnership with Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned hotel management company, to broaden traveller choice and strengthen both brands’ regional presence.

Through this collaboration, 193 of Archipelago International’s properties, including urban business hotels, leisure resorts, and boutique experiences, are now available on the Agoda platform via the newly launched Archipelago Flagship Store.

From left to right: Mudy Idris, Director of Sales, Archipelago International; Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer, Archipelago International; John Flood, Chief Executive Officer, Archipelago International; Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply Agoda; Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President, Supply, Agoda; and Gede Gunawan, Country Director, Indonesia, Agoda.

This dedicated brand hub will make it easier for travellers to discover and book Indonesian hotels such as ASTON Anyer Beach Hotel, Harper Malioboro, Royal Kamuela Ubud, and The Alana Hotel and Conference.

Indonesia has been growing in popularity, climbing the ranks to become the third most searched market on Agoda in 2025. With Agoda data showing a 21% year-on-year increase in searches for travel to Indonesia, this partnership aims to capture the demand from both domestic and international travellers.

This rising interest is driven by travellers from South Korea (1) with a 36% growth in searches, followed by Malaysia (2), Singapore (3), Australia (4), and Japan (5). While Bali, Jakarta, and Batam Island remain among the most sought-after destinations, emerging hotspots like Labuan Bajo and Medan are rapidly gaining traction, recording year-on-year increases of 66% and 47% in searches, respectively, on Agoda.

“Indonesia remains an important focus for Agoda’s growth, and this partnership with Archipelago International aligns with that direction. The launch of the Archipelago Flagship Store leverages our technology and scale to better connect our large Asian customer base with their portfolio of trusted properties. We value this collaboration as it reinforces our local offerings and supports our collective success in this dynamic market,” said Agoda Senior Vice President of Supply, Andrew Smith.

Unlike standard listings, Archipelago’s Flagship Store will act as a dedicated hub, showcasing its diverse range of properties to a growing pool of travellers from top origin markets and beyond, aligning with Indonesia’s increasing prominence as one of Agoda’s top-searched destinations. The collaboration leverages Agoda’s multichannel marketing solution to enhance visibility and engagement for the group’s portfolio.

“Agoda’s Flagship Store provides an innovative platform to share our brand story and engage travellers more meaningfully, while leveraging Agoda’s scale and marketing expertise to drive growth and revenue,” said Archipelago International Chief Commercial Officer Chris Legaspi.

It marks the first collaboration between Agoda and Archipelago International, uniting Agoda’s data-driven marketing and distribution capabilities with Archipelago’s strong regional brand presence. The partnership aims to accelerate demand generation, improve conversion across multiple source markets, and empower partners with more effective ways to engage travellers and boost revenue performance.

(Source: Agoda)