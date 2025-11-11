Klook steps forward on IPO path

HONG KONG, 12 November 2025: Klook Technology Limited, a pan-regional experiences platform in the Asia-Pacific, filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, relating to the proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing the company’s ordinary shares.

The company has applied to list the ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KLK”.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC will act as underwriters of the IPO. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The proposed offering will be made only through a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be available when available via the three underwriters.

The registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the time the registration statement becomes effective.

About Klook

Klook is a leading pan-regional experiences platform in the Asia Pacific, purpose-built to digitalise experiences and make them accessible to every traveller. Its mission is to build the digital infrastructure for the global experience economy — empowering merchants to share their passions and travellers to discover each destination through a mobile-first, curated platform featuring diverse experiences across international destinations.

(Source: Businesswire)