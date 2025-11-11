Finnair to boost Thailand flights in 2026

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2025: Finnair will schedule a record 25 weekly flights to Thailand during the winter timetable, November 2026 to March 2027, up from 21 flights during the current winter season.

The airline says it will schedule 18 weekly flights from its home base of Helshinki to Bangkok, four more flights than the 14 direct services operating on the direct route during the winter 2025 timetable.

Krabi is back on the Finnair map for winter 2026. Fly twice a week to the southern Thailand beach destination. Photo credit: Finnair Facebook page: Finnair.

Finnair will also resume direct flights to Krabi in southern Thailand during the winter of 2026, offering two weekly flights from Helsinki to Krabi on Mondays and Thursdays. Direct flights to Krabi were last operated in the winter season of 2021.

“Krabi offers an alternative for Phuket for those looking for a quieter beach holiday,” said Finnair’s Vice President of Network Management, Perttu Jolma.

In addition to Bangkok and Krabi, Finnair will schedule five weekly direct services from Helsinki to Phuket in the winter timetable 2026/2027, giving the airline a planned 25 flights weekly on routes to three Thailand destinations — Bangkok, Krabi and Phuket.

However, during the 2025 winter season, the airline will operate the Helsinki-Phuket route daily, starting on 27 November and continuing through to 31 March 2026, using an A350-900 aircraft with 300 seats. Flight time is 12 hours and 35 minutes.

(Winter season 2026 will run from 21 October 2026 to 27 March 2027.)

(Source: Finnair)